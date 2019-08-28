Reuters





By Robyn Mak

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tencent is stuck in a losing battle with Beijing. A year after a video-games crackdown hit the web giant, its $21 billion music-streaming arm may be under scrutiny from regulators. Pony Ma's ambitions of building an entertainment empire are looking a little more fragile. It's a reminder that China's tolerance of its tech champions is waning.

Details of the investigation are still sketchy. Reports from legal publication MLex and Bloomberg, though, suggest the antitrust watchdog is examining exclusive licensing deals between Tencent Music Entertainment Group and major record labels. It's a frowned-upon practice, but not uncommon in China's cutthroat music-streaming sector: industry officials in 2017 had already warned against it. Rivals are now accusing Tencent Music, the market leader, of re-licensing those rights at unfair rates.

The bigger threat is to Ma's vision of a digital media juggernaut. Besides music, $397 billion parent Tencent has invested heavily in video games, shows and movies, comics, and other content. The company also owns China's top social network and chat apps, boasting over a billion monthly active users, as well one of the most popular video-streaming sites. That heft, though, has brought them to the attention of the powerful State Administration for Market Regulation.

President Xi Jinping has stepped up pressure on the country's technology and internet darlings in recent years. Besides video games, censors have muzzled movies, short videos, online news and other media.

It goes beyond entertainment too: the central bank has clamped down on online lenders and fund managers, and reined in Jack Ma's$150 billion Ant Financial with new rules on financial holding companies. Just last month, peer-to-peer lending unicorn Lufax exited the sector altogether after a crippling regulatory crackdown.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, SAMR has taken on its biggest and most high-profile target at home. That suggests the regulatory woes for Pony Ma and fellow tech bosses are far from over.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China's antitrust regulator is investigating video-games company Tencent's music-streaming subsidiary, according to sources cited by Bloomberg on Aug. 27. Legal publication MLex previously reported the investigation on Aug. 12.

- The probe, which was launched in January, focuses on exclusive licensing deals that Tencent Music Entertainment Group struck with major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group. These agreements have forced rival music-streaming services from Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance to sublicense content from Tencent, often at higher prices, the sources told Bloomberg.

- French media conglomerate Vivendi on Aug. 6 confirmed that it was in talks to sell 10% of its record label, Universal Music Group, to Tencent. The deal would give Universal a preliminary equity valuation of 30 billion euros.

- Shares in the U.S.-listed Tencent Music closed down 6.8% at $12.57 on Aug. 27.

