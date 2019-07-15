Tencent holds key to China's e-sports bonanza

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tencent holds the key to China's e-sports bonanza. Leading streaming site DouYu, which allows fans to watch video gamers in action, plans to raise nearly $1 billion in a New York initial public offering this month. Competition for big-name players has crushed margins. Investors will be betting backer Tencent, which also owns a stake in the upstart's main rival, can limit the destruction.

Guangzhou-based DouYu, or "fighting fish", offers foreign funds a way to play China's professional video-gaming market, a booming sector on track to more than double to $36 billion in revenue by 2023, according to research cited in its prospectus. Streamed tournaments have minted celebrities: on DouYu alone, an average of 159 million fans tune in to watch the most popular players battle it out in games like "League of Legends" each month. At the top of its price range, the 6-year-old company will be valued at $4.5 billion.

That may soon change. Tencent, which holds a 43% stake in DouYu, owns a near-40% voting share in peer Huya . Already, the $435 billion internet titan has released a set of industry guidelines, including a ban on players that breach their streaming contracts. That should discourage the pair from poaching each other's stars. Tencent owns the country's most popular e-sports titles too, including "King of Glory", making it a powerful enforcer.

A merger between DouYu and the $5.2 billionHuya could be the endgame. As of March, the two competitors boasted a combined 283 million monthly active viewers. Joining forces could give the duo more bargaining power over video-game stars. Tencent can unlock this final level.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese video-game streaming company DouYu International plans to raise up to $944 million in a New York initial public offering.

- The company will issue 44.9 million new shares at a price range of $11.50 to $14.00 each, according to an updated prospectus dated July 12. Existing shareholders will sell 22.5 million additional shares. DouYu is expected to price the stock on July 16.

- The company had in May postponed the share sale, due to growing trade tensions between the United States and China, which led to global market sell-offs.

- Revenue in the three months to March increased 123% year on year to 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million). The company reported earnings of 18.8 million yuan, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of 162 million yuan in the same period last year.

- Video-games and social media company Tencent will hold a 37.2% stake in DouYu after the offering.

- Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CMB International are joint bookrunners.