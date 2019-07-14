Tencent holds key to China's e-sports bonanza

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tencent holds the key to China's e-sports bonanza. Leading streaming site DouYu, which allows fans to watch video gamers in action, plans to raise nearly $1 billion in a New York initial public offering this month. Competition for big-name players has crushed margins. Investors will be betting backer Tencent, which also owns a stake in the upstart's main rival, can limit the destruction.

Heady growth has not led to sustainable profit, though. Revenue at the company, mostly from virtual gifts enthusiasts buy for their favourite gamers, roughly doubled to 3.7 billion yuan ($538 million) in 2018. But losses for the year ballooned to 883 million yuan, from 613 million yuan a year earlier. Lavish incentives to lure popular players, including signing bonuses that can easily top 100 million yuan for well-known names, have squeezed margins: in the first quarter this year, DouYu paid out nearly 72 cents for every dollar of its top line in so-called revenue-sharing fees and content costs.

That may soon change. Tencent, which holds a 43% stake in DouYu, owns a near-40% voting share in peer Huya . Already, the $435 billion internet titan has released a set of industry guidelines, including a ban on players that breach their streaming contracts. That should discourage the pair from poaching each other's stars. Tencent owns the country's most popular e-sports titles too, including "King of Glory", making it a powerful enforcer.

A merger between DouYu and the $5.2 billionHuya could be the endgame. As of March, the two competitors boasted a combined 283 million monthly active viewers. Joining forces could give the duo more bargaining power over video-game stars. Tencent can unlock this final level.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese video-game streaming company DouYu International plans to raise up to $944 million in a New York initial public offering.

- The company will issue 44.9 million new shares at a price range of $11.50 to $14.00 each, according to an updated prospectus dated July 12. Existing shareholders will sell 22.5 million additional shares. DouYu is expected to price the stock on July 16.

- The company had in May postponed the share sale, due to growing trade tensions between the United States and China, which led to global market sell-offs.

- Revenue in the three months to March increased 123% year on year to 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million). The company reported earnings of 18.8 million yuan, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of 162 million yuan in the same period last year.

- Video-games and social media company Tencent will hold a 37.2% stake in DouYu after the offering.

- Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CMB International are joint bookrunners.