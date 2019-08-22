Tencent e-sports stars would play better as a team

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes it's better to club together. Shares in DouYu , which translates to "fighting fish", have underperformed those of its main rival by nearly 30 percentage points since last week, when it reported its first earnings as a New York-listed company. Rival Chinese video-game streaming outfit Huya is growing faster and is more efficient. For Pony Ma and his $400 billion-plus internet giant Tencent , owner of roughly 40% of each company, it's a fresh reason to push for a merger.

DouYu and Huya, both founded in 2014, have a similar number of users and revenue. Yet $4.9 billionHuya, which listed in New York a year earlier, trades on an enterprise value of 3.7 times its estimated 2019 sales, far higher than DouYu on 1.5 times, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Huya justified the premium it commands with its own earnings, released on the same day. Its monthly active users grew 16.2% to 144 million in the three months to June, seven times faster than DouYu's, which is only slightly ahead at 163 million. What's more, Huya spent just 5.9% of its revenue on sales and marketing, compared to 8.9% at its rival.

A splurge on top gamers has squeezed DouYu's bottom line, and it's more dependent on them, too. It's top 10 video-game stars account for almost half the revenue earned by the company's top 100 players, according to Ke Yan of Aequitas Research, compared to just over a third at Huya.

A merger would lower costs and give the pair more bargaining power in signing up talent. By eliminating an unhelpful listed comparison, it might also give the enlarged company a higher scarcity value. For Tencent, less could amount to more.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- DouYu International, a New York-listed Chinese video-game streaming company backed by internet giant Tencent, reported its first set of results as a public company on Aug. 13.

- Total net revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose 133% to 1.9 billion yuan ($273 million) from 803 million yuan in the same period last year. The company swung to a net profit from a net loss over the same period.

- Rival Huya, also backed by Tencent, reported earnings for the same period on the same day. It's net revenue grew 93.6% to 2 billion yuan from 1 billion yuan a year earlier. The company made a net profit of 170 million yuan during the quarter, up 61.7% from 105 million yuan.

Results statement