Tencent Cloud enters Japan, targets five-fold international revenue growth

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings on Friday said it has entered the cloud service market in Japan and the company targeted up to five-fold growth in international revenue of its cloud business this year.

Tencent Cloud, the second-largest cloud service provider in China behind Alibaba Cloud, said at a launch event in Tokyo that it would focus on servicing gaming firms and it would partner with Japanese companies including Pitaya and E-business.

The Chinese social media and gaming firm is undergoing a restructuring process in an attempt to expand into enterprise services. Its nascent cloud business contributed 9.1 billion yuan ($1.32 billion), or 3% of Tencent's total revenue in 2018, according to its annual report.

