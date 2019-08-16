TELUS (TU) Unveils Home Assistant for Optik TV Customers

TELUS CorporationTU has recently launched Home Assistant - a platform that offers Optik TV customers the choice to control their entertainment experience hands-free using voice commands, at no additional cost.



TELUS Home Assistant also facilitates customers to keep track of their bill or data usage, by saying "Talk to TELUS" to their smart home assistant device.



Optik TV customers with a Google Assistant-enabled speaker pair to TELUS Home Assistant to allow voice commands to change the channel, launch Netflix and other apps. Those without a Google Home device can experience the same hands-free voice control feature through the free Google Assistant app in smartphones.



The Canadian telecommunications company continues to innovate to put its customers first. The integration of Optik TV with Google Assistant not only helps to streamline the entertainment experience, but makes it more immersive and interactive. The company is proud to offer its customers hands-free control of their TV experience and intends to evolve TELUS Home Assistant's capabilities in the near future.



Core Focus



This apart, TELUS has been working to boost wireline and wireless connectivity while preparing ground for the impending 5G technology. The company is poised to benefit from the increased penetration of smart devices, wireless data services and wireline fiber optic networks. It expects balanced growth in the wireless and wireline businesses driven by investment in high-speed broadband technology. It is focused on execution of its strategies along with amplifying efforts on cost efficiency for margin-accretive customer growth and investments to support its expansion strategy.



TELUS has invested more than $175 billion in its network and operations since 2000 and plans to add about $40 billion in the next three years across the nation. It aims to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. Increasing demand for reliable access and fast-data services is expected to support customer additions.



TELUS has long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%. Driven by diligent execution of operational strategies, the stock has rallied 8.5% against the industry 's decline of 4% in the year-to-date period.







TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry include BCE Inc. BCE , Telecom Italia S.p.A. TIIAY and Swisscom AG SCMWY , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



BCE surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 2.3%.



Telecom Italia is currently trading with a forward P/E of 6.6X.



Swisscom is currently trading with a forward P/E of 17.6X.



