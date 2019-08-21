TELL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.31, changing hands as high as $8.44 per share. Tellurian Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TELL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.12 per share, with $11.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.16.
