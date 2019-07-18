Telia Q2 core profit just above forecast

Reuters





STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company posted second-quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7.52 billion Swedish crowns ($803.5 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.44 billion a year ago, and compared to a forecast of 7.48 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

Excluding the positive impact from IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA, on a like-for-like basis regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 2 percent from a year ago.

($1 = 9.3592 Swedish crowns)