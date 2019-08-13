Telia offers concessions to address EU concerns over Bonnier deal

Reuters





By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions to try to address EU antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Telia put in its proposals on Monday, a filing on the EU competition watchdog's website showed.

Telia offered concessions in April but these were rejected as insufficient. For telecoms deals, the Commission typically demands providers sell assets to reinforce a smaller rival or grant competitors access to their network.

Regulatory concerns centre on the possibility of Telia shutting out rivals from accessing Bonnier's TV channels and imposing price rises. Bonnier's brands include Sweden's biggest commercial broadcaster TV4, streaming service C More and Finnish MTV. It competes with state broadcaster SVT.

Telia declined to comment. In May, it said that it was confident EU concerns on the deal would be resolved.