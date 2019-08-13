Quantcast

Telia offers concessions to address EU concerns over Bonnier deal

By Reuters

Reuters


By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions to try to address EU antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Telia put in its proposals on Monday, a filing on the EU competition watchdog's website showed.

Telia offered concessions in April but these were rejected as insufficient. For telecoms deals, the Commission typically demands providers sell assets to reinforce a smaller rival or grant competitors access to their network.

Regulatory concerns centre on the possibility of Telia shutting out rivals from accessing Bonnier's TV channels and imposing price rises. Bonnier's brands include Sweden's biggest commercial broadcaster TV4, streaming service C More and Finnish MTV. It competes with state broadcaster SVT.

Telia declined to comment. In May, it said that it was confident EU concerns on the deal would be resolved.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar