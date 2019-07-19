Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.72, changing hands as high as $33.15 per share. Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TDS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.995 per share, with $37.29 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.91.
