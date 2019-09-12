Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ( TDS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.39, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $27.39, representing a -26.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.29 and a 13.6% increase over the 52 week low of $24.11.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.85%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TDS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ( FXU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 5.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TDS at 4.66%.