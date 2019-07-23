Quantcast

Telemedicine provider Telemynd files for an $8 million IPO

Telemynd, which operates a telemedicine and analytics platform for mental health services, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $8 million in an initial public offering.

Earlier this month, former parent company MYnd Analytics (formerly Nasdaq: MYND) was acquired in a reverse merger with sickle cell drug developer Emmaus Life Sciences, which now trades under the symbol EMMA. Prior to completing the merger, MYnd Analytics contributed its core telehealth and analytics assets and liabilities to its shareholders, forming Telemynd.

The Mission Viejo, CA-based company traces its roots to 2000 and booked $2 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSYC. Telemynd filed confidentially on April 5, 2019. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

