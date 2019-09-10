Telefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to 20% of Spain staff

Reuters





MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Telefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to a fifth of its workforce in Spain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as the telecoms company struggles to boost earnings in its home market.

Europe's third-biggest telecom company will make the offer to all employees over 53 years of age, who total just under 5,000 in a national workforce of 25,000, at a meeting with labour unions on Sept. 11, the person said.

A Telefonica spokeswoman declined to comment.

Telefonica's multibillion euro investment in deploying Europe's biggest fibre network in Spain is key to its reaching 2019 targets for 2% revenue growth and a 2-percentage point rise in margins.

Its shares have fallen more than 10% so far this year, a challenging market backdrop which partly motivated a decision to bring forward its regular board meeting to Sept. 10.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy