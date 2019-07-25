Quantcast

Telefonica confirms FY targets as core profit rises

By Reuters

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica posted a 1.6% rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, slightly shy of its full-year margin targets, but the Spanish telecoms group said it could still meet those objectives as its average income per client was increasing.

Europe's third-biggest telecom operator is aiming for around 2% growth in revenue and margins this year.

Like its continental peers it needs to invest in next-generation mobile networks and fibre broadband while convincing customers not to switch lower-cost rivals.

Margin on this core income shrank 0.7 percentage point on an organic basis, however, coming under pressure in all its markets apart from Britain and the southern region of Latin America, which includes Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

