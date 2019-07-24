Telefonica Brasil to join all spectrum auctions next year, including 5G

Shutterstock photo





SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil expects to participate in all spectrum auctions planned for next year, including the ones for 5G frequencies, Chief Executive Christian Gebara said on Wednesday.

"We have always participated in all auctions and this is why we have such a differentiated frequency portfolio," he told journalists in a call to discuss quarterly results. "We will be ready for the 5G auction if it happens in March."

