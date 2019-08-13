Quantcast

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Teleflex Incorporated ( TFX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $365.71, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $365.71, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $373.84 and a 61.8% increase over the 52 week low of $226.02.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.38%, compared to an industry average of 12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TFX as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF ( RYH )
  • Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF ( SCHM )
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB )
  • Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OSIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USLB with an increase of 2.8% over the last 100 days. RYH has the highest percent weighting of TFX at 1.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




Referenced Symbols: TFX , MMM , SYK , RYH , SCHM , USLB , OSIZ


