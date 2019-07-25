Quantcast

Telecoms group Orange Q2 revenue stabilises in France on improving market conditions

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange reported slightly better-than-expected sales and profit growth in the second quarter, helped by improving market conditions in its home country and a strong performance in Africa and the Middle East.

The Paris-based company said quarterly revenue rose 0.5% from a year earlier on a comparable basis to 10.39 billion euros ($11.57 billion), beating the analyst consensus of a decline of 0.4%.

The group's core operating profit grew by 0.9% over the period to 3.38 billion euros. Orange managed to stabilise sales in France, its biggest market, signalling that the intense promotional activity there was gradually easing.

