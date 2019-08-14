Telecom Stock Roundup: Verizon Sells Tumblr, CenturyLink's Q2 Earnings & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks flattered to deceive as the initial rally was soon eclipsed by a continued downturn, as deteriorating trade relations between the United States and China took its toll. Trade uncertainty continued to play spoilsport and dragged the industry down with both the countries remaining firm in their respective stance. In addition, relentless pressure from the ongoing geopolitical crisis and challenging macroeconomic environment, triggered by a plunging Argentine peso, apparently led the industry to a free fall.









In the past five trading days, Qualcomm was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 3.9%, while Arista was the biggest decliner with its stock down 1.8%.



Over the past six months, Qualcomm has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 28%, while CenturyLink was the biggest decliner with its stock down 19.7%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average decline of 2.9% while the S&P 500 has rallied 4.2%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to a few earnings release within the industry, all eyes will remain glued to how the government handles the trade war issues that has spilled to the currency frontier, and their cascading effects on the industry.



