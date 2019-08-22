Telecom Stock Roundup: Verizon-AT&T TV Strategies, Qualcomm's Patent Deal & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks witnessed a remarkable turnaround as the Trump administration allowed domestic firms to continue trade with Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei for 90 days. The strategic move harbored hopes of a progress in bilateral trade negotiations that went on a tailspin due to proposed tariffs and counter tariffs. The short-term reprieve also offered an opportunity to re-draw the supply chain mechanism and reduce dependency on Huawei to avert a possible future backlash. However, latent fears related to the execution of a mutually agreeable trade deal remained a potent threat that partially disrupted the uptrend near the end of the past week.









In the past five trading days, Qualcomm was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 7.6% while Juniper was the sole decliner with its stock down 1.5%.



Over the past six months, Qualcomm has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 30.9%, while Arista Networks was the biggest decliner with its stock down 23.3%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average decline of 3% while the S&P 500 has rallied 2.5%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to strategic deals, product launches and 5G deployments, all eyes will remain glued to how the government handles the trade war issues and their cascading effects on the industry.



It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally



In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.



That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.



Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.



See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>