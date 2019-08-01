Telecom Stock Roundup: T-Mobile, Corning Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y, & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks initially witnessed a steep ascent followed by a relatively flat trajectory, culminating into an eventful week that is likely to reshape the industry dynamics. A historic approval for the industry consolidation was the cynosure of the week. Solid quarterly performance on average lent stability, with the industry appearing resilient to shake off the regulatory threats and trade impediments. The Sino-U.S. high-level officials also held 'constructive' face-to-face discussions on the various stumbling blocks affecting the bilateral trade and pledged to continue their negotiations next month.









In the past five trading days, CenturyLink was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 5.1% while Qualcomm was the biggest decliner with its stock down 3.7%.



Over the past six months, Qualcomm has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 32.1%, while CenturyLink was the sole decliner with its stock down 24.3%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average gain of 0.1% while the S&P 500 has rallied 9.1%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to the earnings releases of some of the leading companies within the industry, all eyes will remain glued to how the government handles the issue of trade licenses for business deals with Huawei and its cascading effect on the industry.



