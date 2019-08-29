Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Wins Legal Stay, Sprint's 5G Expansion & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks witnessed a roller-coaster ride as President Trump flip-flopped on the trade war. After maintaining his usual tirade against the unfair trade practices by the China, Trump suddenly appeared intent to strike a deal, following reportedly similar interests from the communist nation. The on-again-off-again trade war skirmishes sent confusing signals to the market that bore the brunt of the geopolitical crisis and its cascading effect on bilateral trade.









In the past five trading days, Verizon was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 2.3% while Juniper was the biggest decliner with its stock down 4.7%.



Over the past six months, Qualcomm has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 27.1%, while Arista Networks was the biggest decliner with its stock down 28.8%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average decline of 2.6% while the S&P 500 has rallied 1%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to strategic deals, product launches and 5G deployments, all eyes will remain glued to how the government handles the trade war and its cascading effect on the industry.



