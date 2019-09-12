Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Plans Low-Priced 5G Chips, CenturyLink's Deal & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks have rallied slowly but steadily on both the United States and China's positive approach to ease bilateral tensions and pave the way for earlier settlement of trade disputes. The two countries have also agreed to meet in person in October, with vice premier Liu He traveling to the United States for negotiations with treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer. However, the bonhomie is likely to be put to test once the two sides sit across the negotiation table.









In the past five trading days, CenturyLink was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 12.4% while Motorola was the sole decliner with its stock down 8.2%.



Over the past six months, Qualcomm has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 30.7%, while Arista Networks was the biggest decliner with its stock down 18.5%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average gain of 3.4% while the S&P 500 has rallied 6%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to strategic deals, product launches and 5G deployments all eyes will remain glued to how the government handles the various issues related to trade war negotiations.



