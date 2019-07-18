Telecom Stock Roundup: Ericsson Q2 Earnings Miss, AT&T's IBM Deal & More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual uptrend after an initial slump on the anticipation of a breakthrough in the elusive trade deal between the United States and China. However, the sluggish pace of negotiation has created an element of uncertainty, which was a dampener for the stocks toward the end of the past week.









In the past five trading days, Juniper Networks was the biggest gainer with its share price increasing 2.6% while AT&T was the biggest decliner with its stock down 1.5%.



Over the past six months, Motorola has been the best performer with its stock appreciating 32.1%, while CenturyLink was the biggest decliner with its stock down 34.3%.



Over the past six months, the Zacks Telecommunications Services industry has recorded average decline of 0.7% while the S&P 500 has rallied 11%.





What's Next in the Telecom Space?



In addition to product launches, deployment of 5G technologies and the earnings season, all eyes will remain glued to how the United States and China continue their trade negotiations and its cascading effect on the industry.



