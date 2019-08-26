Quantcast

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Q2 profit down on impairment reversal

By Reuters

Reuters


JERUSALEM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange , which this month became a public company, reported a sharp drop in second quarter profit due to an impairment reversal and depreciation expenses, despite an increase in revenue from listing fees.

The exchange said on Monday quarterly net profit totalled 2.5 million shekels($712,700), compared with a net profit of 69.3 million shekels a year earlier.

The decline, it said, stemmed from an impairment reversal of 65.5 million shekels, net of tax, in the corresponding quarter last year and an increase in depreciation expenses and share-based payment expenses.

Revenue rose 3 percent on increased listing fees and annual levies.

The exchange transformed into a public company on Aug. 1 after completing a long awaited initial public offering that valued the bourse at 710 million shekels.

($1 = 3.5078 shekels)





