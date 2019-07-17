Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Tekla World Healthcare Fund ( THW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased THW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that THW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.45, the dividend yield is 10.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THW was $13.45, representing a -5.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.20 and a 24.54% increase over the 52 week low of $10.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.