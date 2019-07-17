Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (THQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund ( THQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased THQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that THQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.99, the dividend yield is 7.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THQ was $17.99, representing a -4.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.92 and a 18.67% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THQ Dividend History page.