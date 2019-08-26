Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Tekla Healthcare Investors ( HQH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.26% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.03, the dividend yield is 9.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQH was $19.03, representing a -18.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.37 and a 15.33% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HQH Dividend History page.