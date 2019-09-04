TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

TEGNA Inc. ( TGNA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TGNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.21, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGNA was $14.21, representing a -14.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.58 and a 38.77% increase over the 52 week low of $10.24.

TGNA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) and Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ). TGNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports TGNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.44%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.