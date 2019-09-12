TEGNA Inc. (GCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

TEGNA Inc. ( GCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.87, the dividend yield is 5.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GCI was $10.87, representing a -9.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.99 and a 46.69% increase over the 52 week low of $7.41.

GCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWS ) and News Corporation ( NWSA ). GCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports GCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -47.69%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 4.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GCI at 5.63%.