Quantcast

Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

On 8/7/19, Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: TOO.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4531, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of TOO.PRA's recent share price of $17.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.66%, so look for shares of TOO.PRA to trade 2.66% lower - all else being equal - when TOO.PRA shares open for trading on 8/7/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.64%, which compares to an average yield of 10.76% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TOO.PRA shares, versus TOO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TOO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4531 on Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

TOO.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: TOO.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TOO) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TOO.PRA , TOO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar