Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/7/19, Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: TOO.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4531, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of TOO.PRA's recent share price of $17.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.66%, so look for shares of TOO.PRA to trade 2.66% lower - all else being equal - when TOO.PRA shares open for trading on 8/7/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.64%, which compares to an average yield of 10.76% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TOO.PRA shares, versus TOO:
Below is a dividend history chart for TOO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4531 on Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :
In Monday trading, Teekay Offshore Partners LP's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: TOO.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TOO) are trading flat.
