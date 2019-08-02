Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. ( TGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGP was $14.9, representing a -14.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 38.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.74.

TGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). TGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports TGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 132.89%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGP at 8.25%.