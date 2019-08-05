Teekay LNG Partners LP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TGP

In trading on Monday, shares of Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.98, changing hands as low as $13.96 per share. Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TGP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $17.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.13.
