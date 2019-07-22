Ted Baker shares rise on private equity buyout reports

Reuters





July 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Ted Baker rose 4.4% on Monday after a newspaper reported that its founder Ray Kelvin could back a private equity buyout of the high street retailer, months after he resigned over claims he presided over a culture of "forced hugging".

Kelvin, who had been CEO since the company's launch in 1988, has indicated that he would support a deal to take the company private under the existing management, the Sunday Times (graphic).

Ted Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The warning underlined the task facing Lindsay Page, who was promoted to permanent boss in April as the high street retailer sought to move on from misconduct allegations against its leading shareholder Kelvin.

Kelvin owns 34.9% of the firm according to Refinitiv Eikon data. He could not immediately be reached for comment.