Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Tecnoglass Inc. ( TGLS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.28, the dividend yield is 7.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $7.28, representing a -29.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.29 and a 19.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.06%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.