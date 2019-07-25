Teck Resources misses profit estimates on lower base metal prices

Quantcast

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd , on Thursday reported quarterly profit slightly below analyst estimates, hurt by lower copper and zinc prices.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade war and slowing macroeconomic outlook have hurt copper prices and other base metal prices, hurting Teck's income.

Production at its steelmaking coal operations, its biggest business, increased by about 1.6% to 6.4 million tonnes in the second quarter.

The Vancouver-based company said adjusted profit fell to C$459 million ($349.58 million), or C$0.81 per share, in the second quarter ended on June 30, from C$653 million, or C$1.12 per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn C$0.84 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Teck, which mines copper, zinc and gold, said revenue rose by about 4% to C$3.14 billion.

($1 = 1.3130 Canadian dollars)





