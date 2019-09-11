Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TECK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.38, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECK was $18.38, representing a -28.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.82 and a 13.6% increase over the 52 week low of $16.18.

TECK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). TECK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.38. Zacks Investment Research reports TECK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.39%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF ( KOL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KOL with an decrease of -14.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TECK at 7.32%.