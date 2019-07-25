Teck Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TECK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.16, changing hands as low as $21.27 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.17 per share, with $26.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.54.
