Technology SPAC Orisun Acquisition prices $40 million IPO at $10

Orisun Acquisition, a blank check company led by an experienced Chinese investor targeting a high-tech business in the US, raised $40 million by offering 4 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one-half of a share of common stock at $11.50 per share, and one right that entitles the holder to one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the completion of the initial business combination.
Orisun Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORSNU. Chardan Capital Markets acted as lead manager on the deal.
