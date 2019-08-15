Apex Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $275 million in an initial public offering.
The Burlingame, CA-based company plans to raise $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at a price of $10, where it would command a market value of $351 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant; each whole warrant can be used to purchase a share of stock at $11.50.
Apex Technology Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APTX.U. The blank check company filed confidentially on July 16, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Technology SPAC Apex Technology Acquisition files for a $275 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.