Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.63%

AAPL: +0.62%

IBM: +0.50%

CSCO: +0.50%

GOOG: +0.27

Technology heavyweights were climbing in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Oracle ( ORCL ), which was down more than 2% after reporting Q1 EPS that met estimates while the company fell short of consensus on revenue.

(+) Broadcom ( AVGO ) was nearly 1% higher even after Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients that it expects the company to report adjusted Q3 earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $5.42 billion when it releases its financials after the close of trading Thursday. That would miss Wall Street expectations.

