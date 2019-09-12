Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.63%
AAPL: +0.62%
IBM: +0.50%
CSCO: +0.50%
GOOG: +0.27
Technology heavyweights were climbing in Thursday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Oracle ( ORCL ), which was down more than 2% after reporting Q1 EPS that met estimates while the company fell short of consensus on revenue.
(+) Broadcom ( AVGO ) was nearly 1% higher even after Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients that it expects the company to report adjusted Q3 earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $5.42 billion when it releases its financials after the close of trading Thursday. That would miss Wall Street expectations.