Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.27%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: +0.04%

CSCO: +0.51%

GOOG: +0.05%

Technology heavyweights were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Zscaler ( ZS ), which was slumping more than 20% after i t report ed fiscal Q4 net income of $0.07 per share, compared with net loss of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.02.

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) was up more than 6% after it acquired the rights to be the sponsor of the license to an index tied to blockchain investments.

(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was advancing by over 3% after its MDA subsidiary was contracted to design and build navigation antennas for use on the MEASAT-3D satellite, a new communication satellite that Airbus is making to deliver internet connectivity over Malaysia.

