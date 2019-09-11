Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.27%
AAPL: +0.37%
IBM: +0.04%
CSCO: +0.51%
GOOG: +0.05%
Technology heavyweights were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Zscaler ( ZS ), which was slumping more than 20% after i t report ed fiscal Q4 net income of $0.07 per share, compared with net loss of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.02.
(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) was up more than 6% after it acquired the rights to be the sponsor of the license to an index tied to blockchain investments.
(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was advancing by over 3% after its MDA subsidiary was contracted to design and build navigation antennas for use on the MEASAT-3D satellite, a new communication satellite that Airbus is making to deliver internet connectivity over Malaysia.