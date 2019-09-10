Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Leading technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(-) Weibo's ( WB ) Oasis app was back up on Apple's ( AAPL ) app store after it was taken down earlier this month on plagiarism allegations as its logo looked very similar to a 2015 film festival logo made by Seoul-based graphic design firm Studio fnt, Caixin Global reported. Weibo was recently down more than 1%.

(=) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM ) was flat after i t report ed consolidated revenue of TWD106.12 billion ($3.40 billion) in August, a rise of 16.5% from TWD91.06 billion in the same month a year ago.

(=) Phreesia ( PHR ) was unchanged as it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $10.42 per share compared with the $6.66 loss per share in the prior-year period.

