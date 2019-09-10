Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: OLED,TSM,HEI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.07%

AAPL +0.14%

IBM +0.77%

CSCO +1.07%

GOOG +0.45%

Technology stocks were falling in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was fractionally lower.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Universal Display Corp ( OLED ) declined over 10%. A new regulatory filing showed CEO Steven Abramson sold another 31,182 shares of the organic light emitting diode company's common stock through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The shares fetched an average price of $222.02 each, or more than $6.92 million overall, and trimmed his total direct stake in Universal Display to 146,493 shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM ) has turned narrowly higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline. The chipmaker Tuesday reported a 16.5% increase in August revenue over year-ago levels, rising to TWD106.12 billion, or about $3.40 billion, compared with TWD91.06 billion during August 2018.

(-) Heico ( HEI ) declined 4% after the electronics manufacturer said its dB Control subsidiary has acquired privately held TTT-Cubed in an all-cash transaction. TTT-Cubed produces aerospace and defense-related components and the deal is expected to add to Heico's per-share profit during the year following the purchase.