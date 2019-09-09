Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.40%

AAPL: +0.63%

IBM: +0.13%

CSCO: +0.53%

GOOG: +0.13%

Technology giants were climbing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Changyou.com ( CYOU ), which was surging by almost 55% after its majority owner, Sohu.com ( SOHU ), tabled a takeover bid of $5 per class A common share, or $10 per ADS, for the Changyou.com shares it does not already own. Sohu.com, a Chinese online media and search provider, said its offer represented a 69% premium over the previous close of Changyou.com's ADS.

In other sector news:

(=) Science Applications International ( SAIC ) has been awarded a contract valued at up to $950 million to supply items to the Defense Logistics Agency, according the US Department of Defense's website. Science Applications International was flat in recent trade.

(=) United Microelectronics ( UMC ) was unchanged after saying its net revenue was TWD13.184 billion ($422 million) in August, up slightly from TWD13.180 billion in the same month last year.

