Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: AYX,CYOU,SOHU,NTNX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.55%

AAPL +0.87%

IBM +0.91%

CSCO -0.40%

GOOG +0.07%

Technology stocks were declining in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking over 0.8% on Monday although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Alteryx ( AYX ) slid 14%. A regulatory filing showed company president and chief revenue officer Robert Jones sold 1,599 of the data analytics company's common shares at $146.53 apiece after exercising an equal number of recently vested restricted stock units at $27.09 each. Jones pocketed a $190,985 profit from the transactions and continues to directly own 42,150 Alteryx shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Changyou.com Ltd ( CYOU ) rose as much as 56% on Monday after the Chinese online games company said it received a $10-per-American depositary share buyout offer from internet content provider and majority owner Sohu.com Ltd ( SOHU ). If the transaction is completed, Changeyou.com would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sohu.com and would no longer be a publicly traded company.

(+) Nutanix ( NTNX ) climbed 8% after Susquehanna Monday raised its stock rating for the enterprise cloud platform to positive from negative previously. It also nearly doubled its price target on the company's stock, with an increase of $22 to $45 a share.