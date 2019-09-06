Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: SAIC,DOCU,DOMO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.95%

AAPL -0.13%

IBM +0.02%

CSCO +0.56%

GOOG -0.48%

Technology stocks were narrowly higher in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 gaining 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was scratching out a 0.3% gain this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Science Applications International ( SAIC ) declined 7.7% on Friday after the technology consulting company reported $1.59 billion in Q2 revenue, up 43% over the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.63 billion in revenue for the three months ended August 2.

In other sector news:

(+) DocuSign ( DOCU ) rallied Friday, climbing 19%, after the e-signature company raised its Q3 and FY19 forecasts and reported a 41% rise in its Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, handily exceeding Wall Street expectations and prompting at least two analysts to increase their respective price targets for DocuSign shares while RBC Capital Markets began coverage of the company with an outperform stock rating and a $75 price target.

(-) Domo ( DOMO ) tumbled 36% after the mobile communications and data-management company disappointed investors when it issued Q3 and FY20 financial outlooks trailing analyst projections. Domo sees an adjusted net loss for its current Q3 ending in October in a range of $1.04 to $1.00 per share on between $41.5 million to $42.5 million in revenue. The Street is looking for a $0.91 per share non-GAAP net loss on $44.3 million in revenue.