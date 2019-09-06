Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: PD,SAIC,DOCU,DOMO

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher in late trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 gaining 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was scratching out a nearly 0.3% gain this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) PagerDuty ( PD ) dropped to a record low of $31.92 a share on Friday despite the communications equipment company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it posted a net loss of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.18 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.10 per share net loss. Revenue rose 45% to $40.4 million, also exceeding the $39.1 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) DocuSign ( DOCU ) rallied Friday, climbing 20%, after the e-signature company raised its Q3 and FY19 forecasts and reported a 41% rise in its Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, handily exceeding Wall Street expectations and prompting at least two analysts to increase their respective price targets for DocuSign shares while RBC Capital Markets began coverage of the company with an outperform stock rating and a $75 price target.

(-) Science Applications International ( SAIC ) declined 8% on Friday after the technology consulting company reported $1.59 billion in Q2 revenue, up 43% over the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.63 billion in revenue for the three months ended August 2.

(-) Domo ( DOMO ) tumbled 38% after the mobile communications and data-management company disappointed investors when it issued Q3 and FY20 financial outlooks trailing analyst projections. Domo sees an adjusted net loss for its current Q3 ending in October in a range of $1.04 to $1.00 per share on between $41.5 million to $42.5 million in revenue. The Street is looking for a $0.91 per share non-GAAP net loss on $44.3 million in revenue.