Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.24%

AAPL: +1.16%

IBM: +0.87%

CSCO: +1.65%

GOOG: +0.91%

Top technology stocks were advancing pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Slack Technologies ( WORK ), which was slumping around 13% as investors appeared to shrug off better-than-expected results for the company's fiscal second quarter and an upward revision to full-year revenue guidance. Revenue surged by 58% to $145.0 million during the three months that ended July 31 and adjusted net loss fell to $0.14 per share from an adjusted net loss of $0.25 per share a year earlier.

(-) Qutoutiao ( QTT ) was declining by more than 7% after i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP net loss of RMB1.95 ($0.28) per American depositary share, wider than the loss of RMB1.61 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ estimate for a loss of RMB1.69.

(+) Palo Alto Networks ( PANW ) was up over 9% after saying its fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income was $146.9 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, improving year over year from $131.7 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, and beating consensus estimates of $1.42 per share.