Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: IGT,BOX,COUP,ELTK

Technology stocks still were adding to their earlier rise, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 ( XLK ) rising over 1.5% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (^SOX) was rising nearly 2.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) International Game Technology PLC ( IGT ) climbed nearly 6% after late Tuesday saying its IGT PlaySports platform is now powering sports wagering at the Resorts World Catskills Casino in upstate New York. The company also installed 14 self-service betting kiosks throughout the facility, which is one of only two casinos in New York currently authorized to accept bets on major league and college-level games as well as other sports propositions. IGT's sports betting platforms are being used in seven other states.

In other sector news:

(+) Box Inc ( BOX ) climbed more than 12% on Wednesday after Starboard Value revealed owning about 7.5% of the cloud content management company's stock. The activist investor also said it may begin talks with the company and could recommend Box pursue a potential merger or sale to another company, seek board representation or suggest changes in its business strategy. Box acknowledged the Starboard Value investment late Tuesday and also said it was open to discussions but declined further comment.

(+) Coupa Software ( COUP ) was up more than 8% after late Tuesday reporting a surprise Q2 profit and better-than-expected revenue and forecasting above-consensus results for its FY20 net income and revenue, prompting at least three analysts to increase their price targets for the business spending software firm. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.07 per share on $95.1 million in revenue during the three months ended July 31, topping the analyst means looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share on $85.38 million in revenue.

(-) Eltek ( ELTK ) tumbled more than 33% lower on Wednesday after the Israeli contract manufacturer reported a decline in revenue during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with the year-ago period, falling to $8.2 million from $8.7 million in sales during the same quarter last year. Analyst projections were not available.