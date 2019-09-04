Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.00%

AAPL: +1.29%

IBM: +0.65%

CSCO: +1.08%

GOOG: +0.90%

Technology giants were advancing pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Coupa Software ( COUP ), which was up more than 11% after the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, compared with $0.05 per share in the year-ago quarter.

(+) Box ( BOX ) was over 8% higher after activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has secured a 7.5% stake in the cloud content management company. Box it remains open to "active and engaged" talks with shareholders following the filing by hedge fund Starboard Value.

(-) Eltek ( ELTK ) was slipping by more than 11% after it booked Q2 earnings of $0.19 per share, compared with a loss of $0.42 per share in the same period a year ago.