Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.00%

AAPL: +1.29%

IBM: +0.65%

CSCO: +1.08%

GOOG: +0.90%

Technology giants were advancing pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Coupa Software ( COUP ), which was up more than 11% after the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, compared with $0.05 per share in the year-ago quarter.

(+) Box ( BOX ) was over 8% higher after activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has secured a 7.5% stake in the cloud content management company. Box it remains open to "active and engaged" talks with shareholders following the filing by hedge fund Starboard Value.

(-) Eltek ( ELTK ) was slipping by more than 11% after it booked Q2 earnings of $0.19 per share, compared with a loss of $0.42 per share in the same period a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: COUP , BOX , ELTK , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?